Poor quality diet is great threat to public health

Dear Editor,

It was truly disheartening to learn that the poor quality diet is a greater threat to public health across the world than malaria, tuberculosis measles as it was stated by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in a latest report it co-authored with the Global Penal on Agriculture and Food System for Nutrition “Every year approximately 1.3 billion metric tonnes of food produced for human consumption -one third of the total – never reached the consumer’s plate or bowl as the report showed. Though the world producing more food than it needs, an estimated three billion people have inadequate diet in the world. These facts are totally shocking for us. Now we should realize that how much food we are wasting unnecessarily. We must stop wasting the foods rather we should help others to meet their needs, because the responsibility belongs to every individual of us.

F. T Mulla,

Doda.