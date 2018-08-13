Poor performance

Share Share 0 Share 0

At last the winning ability of Indian cricket team has come under criticism after the Lord’s Test match debacle. India trail 2-0 in the series. Which no doubt has a chance for celebrations for English team. Blame it on team’s cohesiveness, English playing conditions after so much of limited over games in Indian Premier League, T-20 series it looks Indian players have not been able to adjust to changed format of long innings the Test provides. India’s abject surrender in the first two Tests against England has drawn sharp criticism. It looks there is some simmering of internal bickering which has exposed the lack of fight displayed. The dismal performance of Indians at Lord’s everyone remotely connected with Indian Cricket, knows where the problem lies or stems from. Caught in unfavourable conditions and not reading what the opposition threw, saw India lose the Lord’s Test tamely without showing a fight. India as a team has not learnt from the past mistakes. Thoroughly outplayed at Lord’s in all departments the lack of fight has been visible openly. Throughout the two Test matches India played in England in the current series the approach was totally defensive which the English bowlers exploited to the helm. In the two matches now, India’s famed batting has been disappointing. While Kohli did put up some resistance in the Edgbaston Test, the other batsmen simply weren’t up to the mark. Over-reliance on one person in the team isn’t healthy. But it seems that the ghost of the 1990s has returned, when the team would rely on Sachin Tendulkar to deliver. At 2-0 down in the ongoing five match series, India have essentially hit rock bottom. With application of mind missing, it is difficult to see how this team will turn things around. If it does, then some other players have to step up and show grit. Before it takes the field at Trent Bridge, Team India must find its missing spirit. The current performance has been the worst for India and it has to come out of its defensive play game and at least give the edge to the Indian bowlers who really did well on the tour. Batting, especially the middle order, has to come up.