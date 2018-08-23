Poor performance by J&K in Sub-junior Football

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Losing to Delhi 1-3 in their second outing on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir lost their chances of making it to the next round of the ongoing Sub-junior North Zone Football Championshp underway at Ambala in Haryana. Comprising of mostly Kashmir boys, the J&K team shall now play in their third and last league tie of group-A against hosts Haryana tomorrow.

Earlier, in the opening league game, J&K lost to Uttar Pradesh.

“It was surprising to witness J&K losing so miserably at the zonal level competition that too when the State has so many I-League teams and thousands of players practicing the game in Kashmir alone. On the other hand, the neighbouring Punjab has a club named Minerva FC Chandigarh established around four years back and see the results, the club has got under-13, under-15 and senior I-League champions in a single year i.e. 2017-18,” an official said.