POOR INFRA

The Jammu-Poonch and Jammu-Akhnoor the two rail links which were to become a reality has kept peoples’ hope alive. In comparison to that Kashmir Valley got two more new trains services ahead of summer tourist season. Jammu too has the potential to hold the tourists like Kashmir but the bane is region lacks infrastructural support needed to promote the tourism. Indian Railways has been the single largest government sector entity which has connected the nation from all corners and now by bringing Kashmir Valley on its map it would help in weaving the state into India milieu much faster let it be religious or leisure travel. A gift of British Raj, the railways have been a major game changer in development and keep the nation together though it has been the worst sufferer during agitations and for anti-nationals an easy target. The completion of Jammu-Udhampur rail link in 2005 and the Udhampur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in July 2014 ushered in the dawn of new era in rail connectivity. The whole gamut of rail projects has created other supportive network like feeder roads to those remote villages which have remained devoid of development and government schemes. It is not only the people who are being benefitted. Once the project is complete, it would be easier even for the government to maintain the law and order in remote locations. At present, it takes eight hours to travel from Jammu to Srinagar. The national highway is mostly shut during the winter due to snowfall. This is all set to change. Once the proposed rail route gets commissioned the travel time will come down significantly. Because of this project, urbanisation will also take place with new cities coming up near the railway stations. The current importance of Srinagar will decrease as it will also get decongested. People will prefer to stay in other cities too which can be a totally different concept.