Poor governance

State recruitment institutions like JKPSC (Public Service Commission), JKSSB had been formed to recruit local talent into the local administration and make it more inclusive by following the principal of ” decentralisation of power”. Since, JKPSC was formed like UPSC ( Union Public Service Commission ) (under article 315 ) with the constitutional mandate to conduct its own examinations like KAS, AE, JE, AP etc, however, it has failed to meet its expectations atleast for the last couple of years.While looking at the poor employment rate and the number of workforce entering every year, J and K is performing worst than national average according to the Labour Bureau data. The worst part is that JKPSC and JKSSB have failed to fullfil even the existing vacancies by indulging in all sort of dirty governance from administrative incapacity, corruption to mass cheating as seen in conducting last years graduate level exam by JKSSB. Similarily, extending the prestigious KAS exam from 2014 till now shows their seriousness towards completion of examination. Printing wrong answer keys twice in consecutive KAS exam further exposes their inefficiency and will to provide good governance. Committing mistakes which are preventable and dragging the exam matters to the Courts further increases the time period of the exam. Institutions must understand playing with the future of youth and showing casual approach towards them may backfire. The popular national rhetoric to reap demographic divident is getting wasted in J and K where even informal sector and industrialisation is not well developed. If you talk to any youth in the State, you will understand the picture that I am trying to paint. Youth across the State is frustrated, confused by delays in notified exams like the recent Assistant Engineer exam by JKPSC. Being a backward State with no self sustaining economy and a, high level of corruption combined with unemployment has become a breeding ground for radicalisation and terrorism. Local Kashmiri youth like Burhan Wani are getting involved and forces of cessation are getting stronger which poses a great national security threat.State recruiting institutions must learn from UPSC which conducts annual examinations on pre specified time and at national level with full transparency. How can State institutions fail to do the same even at State level? It raises serious questions over their credibility and functioning. However, they must ensure that the selection process is transparent, efficient and fast. Abridging public trust in these institutions by adopting “rights based approach” and good governance model as recommended by 2nd ARC (Administrative Reforms Commission) .Institutions must look inwards for reforms and improve their work culture to focus on results and efficiency. Focussing on employment generation and improving employment rate can be a game changer for J and K future. Involving youth in economic activities will also reduce their vulnerability to radicalism and other anti-national activities. State recruiting agencies can become the first step towards this. However, all stakeholders must cooperate and integrate in holistic manner to realise this aim .Government schemes and various ministeries must also converge and coordinate their programmes to help achieve the same

Sachin Abrol

Billawar, Kathua

Research Scholar in Kurukshetra University