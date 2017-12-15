Poor BSNL services in Basohli and Bani

Dear Editor,

The success and failure of the Prime Minister’s most popular ,prestigious and performance oriented programmes of Digital India, depends much upon the quantum and uninterrupted services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. Digitalisation has brought a revolution in the field of employment, admissions, e tendering, bank transactions, e ticketing and maintenance of the official records. The whole process runs on the speed of the internet and GPRS services provided by the BSNL. So far as the performance of the BSNL in the cities and big towns is concerned, it remains quite satisfactory, on the contrary the poor and slow services of BSNL play hide and seek with the rural consumers which renders irreparable losses to the masses in general and the fraternity of unemployed and aspirants of higher education in particular. It is since long BSNL has totally failed to provide its services to the consumers of Basohli and Bani up to the desired level. Where on the one hand the efforts of our visionary Prime Minister has taken the digitalisation to the portals of the consumers in the country, on the other the poor students, shop keepers, contractors, unemployed youth and the others relying on the banks services are suffering a lot due to the poor or no BSNL services at Basohli and Bani areas They are compelled to procure and send their important documents related to admissions and employments by post instead of the emails. It is pertinent to mention here that the BSNL exchange at Basohli and Bani are purely manned by the security staff deployed for the security of the exchange and its property, these poor non technical fellows are compelled to restore the faulty lines and maintain the most sophisticated electronic gadgets which these fellows have no experience of. In the absence of the technical staff the faults remain as they are. It is pity that the consumers of Basohli and Bani depend upon BSNL office Billawar for Internet, Wi Fi connection, GPRS services, new connections, change of plans and even for petty services linked with the BSNL. In short the BSNL exchanges both at Basohli and Bani have been made defunct by the Telecommunication Department. In order to make the digital India programme a complete success the government should ensure the services of BSNL to the desirable level and entire satisfaction of the consumers. The carelessness of the BSNL is costing very high and depriving the poor consumers from the facilities of Digital India as granted by the Prime Minister of India.

Shiv Kumar Padha

Basohli