Poor air-link

Last winter airlines operations literally came to a standstill for around three days in Jammu in Oct- end and Srinagar Airport operations were paralysed for three days in November. These are the two capital city-based airports providing air link to Jammu and Kashmir. Come winter most of the time air services remain paralysed with passenger stranded. Development of supportive facilities too should also be taken in consideration along with technological upgradation of these airports. The air operations last year were stalled in Jammu as Air Force authorities expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the runway, which was never made for the modern high speed heavy commercial aircrafts. The disruption affected around 30 flights and over 2,500 passengers were stranded causing the unexpected hardships. Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) virtually bars the operation of jets like the A320 and B737, used by all major airlines that operate to the city. Due to the wear and tear of the runway the load carrying capacity has also been affected much. The only saving grace up till now was no major tragedy took place. Jammu Airport which was primarily meant for defence operations was never made operational for the modern and heavy aircrafts. In due course of time the skeletal operations started in 1990 saw increase in flight numbers which has caused surface damage of the runway resulting in chaos. Even the State High Court too has questioned the airport and Air Force authorities about the upgradtion of all weather landing facilities. The international airport at Srinagar does not have the primary stage Instrumental Landing System (ILS) which can help the safe landing of flights even in some bad weather conditions. During winters, most of the time National Highway remains blocked due to snow fall and far off areas remain cut off; at that time air-link is the only hope. Lives of passengers cannot be hypothecated against safety. State Government will have to initiate modernisation of these two airports at a fast pace if the dream achieving increasing the tourist footfall is to become a reality in all weather conditions.