Poonch XI boys, Stadium XI girls win Hockey titles

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Poonch XI in boys category and Stadium XI in girls clinched the title trophies in a hockey tournament which was organised by 2 Naga of the Indian Army under the aegis of Hockey J&K to commemorate the Poonch Link up day at Sports Stadium, here on Thursday.

Brigade Commander was Chief Guest while District Development Commissioner (DDC), Poonch, Rahul Yadav was Guest of Honour, who together felicitated the winners and runners-up teams as also other individuals with a collective prize money of Rs 50,000.

Earlier, in the boys’ final, Poonch XI defeated Boys Higher Secondary School by a solitary goal. Similarly, in girls section, Stadium XI trounced Girls Sheesh Mahal 4-2 via tie-breaker.

Prominent persons present were Commanding Officer (CO) 2 Naga, Balwinder Singh; retired DYSSO, Prem Parkash Luthra, Incharge Sports Stadium, Nirdosh Sharma, Kulwant Singh, Narinder Singh, Pawan Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Gurdev Singh, Salil Raina, Vikas Kumar, Sunil Sharma and Gurvinder Singh.

Matinder Pal Singh was Organising Secretary of this tournament.