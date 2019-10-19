Poonch Volleyball Meet from Oct 23

Sports ReporterPOONCH: District Volleyball Association Poonch shall be holding District Volleyball Championship in collaboration with J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) at Sports Stadium, here from October 23 to 25, 2019. The competition shall be held under the aegis of Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK). The interested clubs have been advised to submit their entries (along with the date of birth proof) with Volleyball coach, Neeraj Sharma (9906088696) and Organising Secretary, D K Raina (9469701001). The competition shall be held under the overall supervision of Nirdosh Kumar (Incharge Manager Sports Stadium).
