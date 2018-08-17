Poonch TT team leaves for Leh

SPORTS REPORTER
POONCH: Table Tennis team from district Poonch today left for Leh to participate in the district level (boys and girls) competition in all age groups, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS). The three-day competition shall take place from August 18 to August 20. The district contingent is accompanied by Mohd Tariq, Narinder Singh and Anju Devi as officials. The Team: BOYS: Ridam Kapoor, Pratham Sudan, Akhshit Tandon, Madhov Sharma, Mosin Rizvi, Vanshik, Zafer, Anthony, Par Navigation, Faisal Mirror, Anoj, Nipin, Baljeet. GIRLS: Sohani, Bommi, Devanshi and Vanshika.
