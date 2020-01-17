Poonch resident killed in Chamba landslide

Agency Shimla: A Jammu and Kashmir resident was killed in a landslide triggered by recent snowfall and rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Thursday, police said. A resident of Poonch district, the man was working on a cell tower when the landslide occurred in an area under Bharmour Police Station, they said. The body was extricated and sent to a hospital for postmortem examination. His family members have been informed over phone about the incident, they added. Earlier on Tuesday, three people — Tilak Raj of Panela Bhariya, Radha of Tanuai and Rakesh Kumar of Mandi — were killed in two landslides at different places in Chamba district. Besides an elderly person was buried alive in an avalanche in Lahaul-Spiti on the same day.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala and more to star in Netflix film ‘Freedom’
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper