Poonch resident killed in Chamba landslide

Agency

Shimla: A Jammu and Kashmir resident was killed in a landslide triggered by recent snowfall and rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Thursday, police said.

A resident of Poonch district, the man was working on a cell tower when the landslide occurred in an area under Bharmour Police Station, they said.

The body was extricated and sent to a hospital for postmortem examination.

His family members have been informed over phone about the incident, they added.

Earlier on Tuesday, three people — Tilak Raj of Panela Bhariya, Radha of Tanuai and Rakesh Kumar of Mandi — were killed in two landslides at different places in Chamba district.

Besides an elderly person was buried alive in an avalanche in Lahaul-Spiti on the same day.