Poonch-Rawlakote traders call on DC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A deputation of Poonch-Rawlakote Trade Association Poonch called on Deputy Commissioner Poonch Mohd Aijaz Asad on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Abdul Razaq Khaki.

The deputation discussed trade related issues with Deputy Commissioner for their early redressal. They highlighted the demand to revoke the order in which government has decided 5,00,000 rupees security deposit for the registration of new trade firm. They further appealed to Deputy Commissioner for conducting joint meeting of the traders of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and India at zero line at the earliest.

The traders demanded for upgradation of the trade so that most of the youth can get benefit of the business in this hour of unemployment. Vice President S Krishan Singh Awal, Mohd Ameen Magarey, Amar Singh Josh, Anil Maini, Shahzad Naik and Kamal jeet Singh were also present.