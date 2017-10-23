Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC bus service remains suspended for 16th week

Jammu: The cross-LoC bus service on the Poonch-Rawalakot road between Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) remained suspended for the 16th week today due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, an official said.

The bus service was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side. Since then no bus has crossed the Line of Control from Chakan-da-bagh.

“The weekly cross-LoC bus service via Poonch-Rawalakot road remained suspended even today. The LoC bus service has been shut for the last 16 weeks,” custodian of LoC trade (Poonch) Mohmmad Tanveer told PTI.

He said the bus service was shut because of the Pakistani Army often resorting to shelling and firing along the LoC in Poonch district.

“Nothing can be said about resumption of bus service and trade through Chakan-da-bagh as of now,” Tanveer said.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the worst border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC this year.

According to Indian Army figures, till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, a sharp increase, while in 2016, the number was 228 for the entire year.

Eleven people, including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in July, according to the Army data.

There were as mnay as 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT (border action team) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured. (PTI)