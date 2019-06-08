Poonch Panthers wins opening tie of Major Rohit Memorial T20

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Poonch Panthers XI won the opening match of Major Rohit Memorial T20 Cricket tournament being organised by 39 RR of the army at Sports Stadium, here on Saturday.

In the inaugural match, Poonch Panthers defeated Surankote Shazad XI by 48 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Poonch Panthers XI scored 135 in 20 overs. Deepu Sharma was the top scorer with 34 runs while Jontay made 28.

In reply, Surankote Shazad XI failed to chase the target and was bundled out for 87 runs. Anusish took three wickets for Poonch Panthers.

Poonch Panthers team captain Pervaiz Malik Afridi expressed thanks to 39 RR for making best arrangement in ground for players.

The tournament is being organised in the memory of Major Rohit Sharma, SC (Posthumous) who gave the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while fighting terrorists in the Mandi area of Poonch district on June 17, 1998.

Mohd Qasim of District Physical Education Department and other members of Shaheed Major Rohit Memorial (NGO) Mandi, Poonch were also present during the occasion.