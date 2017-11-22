Poonch Link-Up Day celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Poonch Link Up Day was celebrated by the people of Poonch along with Poonch Brigade with characteristic gaiety and fervour on Wednesday.

The celebrations commemorated the historic link up carried out by Brig Pritam Singh’s forces with Brig Yadunath’s forces from Rajouri at Danna Ka Pir on Nov 21, 1948. Locals of Poonch celebrate this link up every year on 22 Nov.

The celebrations were graced by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Commander, Poonch Brigade, Shah Mohd Tantray, MLA, Poonch, MLC Pradeep Sharma along with Tariq Ahmed Zargar, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch Hamied Sheak and Principal Degree College, Poonch Prof M.H Shah , besides prominent citizens and a large gathering of people of Poonch which included many school children.

The celebrations started with the wreath laying ceremony at Namansthal, the War Memorial. Veterans, senior army officials, civil administrators, local politicians and the people of Poonch along with the school children laid wreaths and remembered the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers defending Poonch. Later in the day, a series of cultural events kept the crowd spellbound at the Natu Auditorium wherein children of six schools namely Christ School, Jamia Zia-Ul-Uloom School, Sheeshmahal Girls Higher Secondary School, Girls Pahari Hostel, Gurunank Academy and Gujar Girls Hostel, Poonch put up their exhilarating cultural events. Govt Degree College Poonch and Higher Secondary School Mandi displayed various innovations which were immensely appreciated by all. Cdr Poonch Brigade, MLC Pradeep Sharma, Pardeep Khana, Prof Jagbir Singh, Krishan Singh, Aval Mohd Zaman, Jaswant Singh, senior civil and police district officials gave away deserving prizes to the talented children of Poonch.