Poonch Link-Up Day; Army holds quiz, drawing contests

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Poonch Link Up Day is celebrated every year on 22 Nov with active participation of Army, Civil Administration and local populace to commemorate the historic Link up of 1948 and the sacrifices made by the soldiers and locals during the siege of Poonch. This event holds very high value for people of Poonch and is etched in the annals of history with golden letters. To commemorate the historic day, a series of events are planned every year for the school students and locals of Poonch and surrounding areas.

As part of run up to the celebrations, Army conducted three educational competitions which drew participants from 20 schools of Poonch District including schools located in border villages. The competitions were based on Science Innovation, Quiz & Drawing, with an overall theme of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

The District Education Department played a key role in motivating the local schools for such events. The overwhelmed students, teachers & locals were also appreciative to the Army for providing such platform to showcase their talent in a ‘Different’ way.

Army thanked all officials, teachers & students for their encouraging participation & stated that such events would also be conducted in future too.