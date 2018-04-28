Poonch Admn notifies calendar for revenue camps

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: As a part of massive outreach programme of the administration for providing various services at the doorstep of the public, authorities here issued schedule for holding of Revenue camps in far off villages of various Tehsils.

In the schedule issued by the Deputy Commissioner Poonch Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a total of 12 Revenue Camps including two camps in each Tehsil shall be held in the month of May, 2018. The camps aim to cover 32 villages for delivery of services by revenue department.

Camps shall be held at Islamabad on May 2, Daraduliyan and Kalaban on May 14, Loran, Sagra and Dharati on May 3, at Sanai and Dharana on May 5, Sathra, Behroti and Mankote on May 12 and at Chandimarh on May 15. Giving details about the camps DC Poonch Aijaz Asad said the camps are organised under public outreach initiative of the administration to provide various services enlisted under Public Service Guarantee Act, at the door steps of public. He said that income and caste certificates, RBA and State Subject Certificates, copies of Jamabandi and Girdawari shall be provided in these camps apart from attestation of mutations of various nature.

He said the revenue officials are directed to inform the public about camps through Chowkidars and Numberdars so that they can avail the benefits.