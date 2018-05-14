Poonch admn launches ‘Taleem-o-Tadrees’ programme

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad today rolled out a programme notified as “Taleem o Tadrees”, an initiative of district administration to improve quality of education especially at primary level by roping in ex- educationists and academicians.

The programme which took off with a seminar on ‘Pedagogical Principles in Education’ organised at DIET Poonch was attended by Principal DIET(CEO Education) Mushtaq Choudhary, Dy CEO Lal Hussain, DEPO Azrar Hussain Shah, all Principals and ZEOs besides headmasters and teachers of the district.

Eminent educationists and top notch academicians of the district including N H Qureshi, M N Qureshi, K K Kapoor, Mohammad Amin Kohli, J J Singh and others acted as the resource persons. They deliberated on various pedagogical principles needed to be imbibed by teachers to impart quality education and also shared their experiences of best education practices for overall improvement in education across the district.

While highlighting the importance of the programme, the DDC Mohammad Aijaz Asad said the new initiative is intended to elicit a ownership in education sector by roping in educationist, academicians and parents and to strengthen teacher -pupil relationship for delivering quality and goal oriented education with special emphasis on primary education.

He also directed the concerned to organise such programmes at zonal levels involving field expertise and parents to make the programme impactful.

Meanwhile, it was decided that under the Talim o Tadress, school inspections shall be conducted by ZEOs, DIET HoDs/Faculty members, CEO, DIET Principal. HOIs of the respective institutions shall conduct a daily review of the institution and maintain Teacher Diary. Further, monthly Parent-Teacher meet shall be carried out. To give a fillip to the system, third party inspections shall also be done. A complete blueprint of Taleem o Tadrees shall be published and circulated amongst all the institutions of the district.