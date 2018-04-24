Polythene to be phased out from May 10: DDC Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with Skrikant Suse (IAS Prob), Asstt Collector and District Officer KVIB Sameer Ahmad inaugurated a Jute-Bag manufacturing plant at Fatehpur in an endeavour to replace polythene in a phased manner as it has been banned by the State High Court and Pollution Control Board.

The project established at a cost of Rs 25 Lakh under loan assistance from KVIB was earlier approved by the District Task Force headed by the District Development Commissioner among several other projects related to entrepreneurship.

The launched unit has a capacity to produce 7500 bags per hour and will provide eco-friendly alternative to banned polythene. Bags of different varieties, size, designs and prints as well as colours are produced by the plant.

The DDC complimented District Officer KVIB for prompt action in implementing the plan for polythene-free Rajouri by encouraging youth to take up this venture. The unit set up in name of Wahid Bags will also provide employment to 15 persons. The entrepreneur was also felicitated by the DDC. He also informed that similar units are being established under Model Village Project involving Cooperative Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that after repeated drives against polythene last year the beopar mandal had sought time for shifting to alternatives wherein District Administration had offered to provide alternative. The District Task Force accordingly implemented the project which was executed by District Officer KVIB.

The DDC has issued directions to Executive Magistrates, SHO, PCB officials and Municipal officials to ensure complete ban on polythene from 10th of May 2018. He said any shopkeeper found violating the directions will be booked under law as J&K High Court has already banned the use of polythene and subsequent orders have also been issued by the State Government. He further informed that more youth will be encouraged to take up such ventures to meet requirement of polythene replacement in various towns of District and put a curb on menace of polythene use. The polythene will be replaced in a phased manner for which meeting with beopar mandal and stake holders will be held this week. A calendar has been devised for switch over of various markets to eco-friendly alternative from polythene. Administration has appealed the youth to come forward for such enterprises.