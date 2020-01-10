Polytechnic lecturers, HoDs, principals meet Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Faculty from various J&K Polytechnic Colleges called on Advisor K K Sharma and apprised him of various issues being faced by them. The delegation demanded regularisation through J&KPSC or UT Administrative Council at an earliest, as no confirmation has been made since 2010.

The delegation further apprised the Advisor that recently J&K School Education Department has regularised their officers/ faculty members in capacity of Joint Director, Chief Education Officers, lecturers in Botony, Zoology, Computer Science, Chemistry, Physics, EVS, Economics and others. We are also permanent employees of the Department of Technical Education (Polytechnic Sector) and deserve regularisation on same pattern, they demanded.

“With opening of 18 new polytechnics in 2012, some posts for first phase of polytechnics were created with breakup of posts to the level of Principal/ HoD/ lecturers etc. Many of us are working in capacity of Principal/ HoD/ lecturer but even not confirmed at level of lecturer and stands as Demonstrator in seniority list. Presently as there are many vacant posts due to retirement and creation of new ones, some of incumbents are eligible for promotion and confirmation at the earliest,” they asserted.

The Advisor assured the delegation that within in a span two weeks’ time, the confirmation at all level of cadre strength will be ensured. The delegation further appealed to the Advisor to look into the matter personally and provide justice to them at the earliest.

The delegation comprised of Kuldeep Singh Bhatia, Sanjay Gupta, Zia Ul Haq Kohli, Tariq Amin Khanday, Rajiv Kohli, Pawan Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Shokat Ali, Ajay Thappa, Jasdeep Kour, Sakshi Kapahi, Deepak Gupta, Des Raj and Vishal Nayyar.