Pollution Control Board conducts public hearing

SAMBA: Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (PCB) conducted public hearing on Wednesday for the Environmental Clearance of Minor Mineral (River Bed Material) Projects at River Basanter Downstream for Six Blocks which include Block No. 2/2 at village Raipur in 6.80 hactre area , Block No. 2/3 at village Raipur in 9.80 hactre area, Block No. 2/4 at village Pangdour in 9.59 hactre area,Block No. 2/5 at village Pangdour, 9.17 hactre area, Block No. 2/6 at village Pangdour in 9.14 hactre area, Block No.3/1 at Village Penthi in 9.28 hactre area, Basanter Samba.

It is in compliance to the EIA notification issued by Ministry of Environment and Forest Govt. of India. The penal for said public hearing comprised of Dr Yash Paul, Sr Scientist , Head Lab and State Board Analysts (Representative of Regional Director PCB, Jammu) Sh.kul Bushan Khajuria ACR Samba (representative of District Magistrate Samba) and Sh. Angrez Singh Divisional Officer PCB Samba South. The public hearing was attended by large number of people including public representative, Panchs, Sarpanches of adjoining Panchayats/ villages Raipur, Pangdour, Penthi etc.

At the onset, Dr Yash paul, Sr Scientist, Head Lab and State Board Analysts (Representative of Regional Director, PCB, Jammu) briefed the public present about the importance of conducting public hearing. Various issues with relate to the said mining were raised and discussed by the general public during the course of proceedings. All the issues raised were discussed in thread bare and the queries raised were answered in detail by Anand Gupta consultant of project proponent from M/S Globus Environment Engineering Services. The proceedings of public hearing were recorded by videography and the public was assured to incorporate their genuine suggestions in the report to be sent to State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for grant of the Environment Clearance. The gathering was also addressed by Sh.Kul Bushan Khajuria A.C.R Samba and proceeding of the public hearing was conducted by Arshad Malik, Divisional Officer PCB, Jammu North. Others present on the occasion were District Mineral Officer, Samba and officers/officials of Pollution control Board. At the end of public hearing the vote of thanks were presented by Sampat Singh Manhas, JEE, PCB Samba South.