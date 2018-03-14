Polluted Ranbir canal in Jammu stands testimony to official apathy

Share Share 0 Share 0

Annual desilting of 113-year-old Ranbir Canal, which acts as a lifeline for farmers in the Jammu region, has yet not started.

The canal now stands testimony to official apathy and rampant pollution with the Irrigation Department waiting for the Chenab water to carry away muck and waste, reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.

The canal irrigates an area of 29,700 hectares covering 12 panchayats and 489 villages of the Jammu region.

Mingled with sewage and muck, the water usually flows from Akhnoor to the tail end of Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tillo, Gajansoo, Trikuta nagar, Satwari and other interior areas of Jammu.