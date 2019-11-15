Polls welcome

It is a welcome announcement that the assembly elections to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Legislative Assembly would be held soon. The announcement was made by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Thursday while addressing the police attestation ceremony at Talwara in Reasi district. This is the first major political announcement which may come as a big relief for the political parties who have been in a political vacuum after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. During the interregnum in the absence of a political direction post-lifting of special status there was sense of uncertainty about the what is going to come. Now with Thursday’s announcement political parties must be facing a big relief. Surprisingly most of the mainstream party leaders are under house arrest and under such circumstances holding of elections to the state assembly looks a bit confusing. Can we presume that these leaders would be released before the announcement of elections? Can we also hope that the government would restore mobile internet before the conduct of the elections? Or would the social media gateway would be laid to rest forever with no utility and people continue to pay for the unavailed mobile services? The logic of withholding internet to keep the public clam defies all the logic and how long government is going to keep in abeyance such a service. The worst affected are the students and the job aspirants who remained handicapped in the absence of the services and some of the student factions have been staging protest for last few days and they have faced the police highhandedness also. Such law and order problems too are raising heads when the on ban internet continues. Government should reconsider on the ban on internet and should restore it phase by phase mobile internet and if the situation remains conducive then lift the ban

completely and if otherwise, the ban can continue.