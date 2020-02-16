Poll preparedness reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sher Singh today convened a meeting with the election nodal officers and discussed the preparedness for panchayat by polls.

The ADC sought a detailed report from the deputy district Election officer regarding the location of collection and dispatch centre, transport plan, randomization, training Schedules and ballot paper printing room.

Regarding training, the Deputy District Election officer said that training and randomization of the concerned officers shall be conducted in three phases.