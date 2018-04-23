Poll caution!

Share Share 0 Share 0

With Karnataka elections due next month and the Parliamentary election in 2019 it looks Bharatiya Janata Party top leaders does not want to court any further controversies to erode the electoral numbers. In this direction Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to ask party leaders to refrain from making irresponsible statements shows that party leaders were over-enthusiastic to remain in limelight and drum party agenda whether it was needed or not. Such loose talks have embarrassed the party by some of the elected representatives by speaking out of turn on subjects they often know little about. One of the worst such utterances was in the Kathua rape case where, an eight-year-old girl was raped and murdered, some of the party leaders imagination ran wild thus speculating a Pakistan hand in the incident the other theory purported by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb about the existence of the internet in the Mahabharat era. It looks as if the top leadership has not been amused by the ‘vast knowledge’ of the elected members and they looked more like ‘natakbaz’ or dramatists to keep public guessing and divert their attention from the main issues among the masses. Otherwise why PM has to make such a remark in the public ordering his colleagues to desist from “giving masala to the media”. As the Prime Minister rightly put it, “this is not the media’s fault…Let those whose job it is to speak do the talking.” The PM’s order is much needed, for the party but for the country as well. With BJP being in power as many as 21 states, this is important. While the party should not be held responsible for the action of each of its members, it raises questions if they get away with irresponsible statements without fear of any sanction. The Prime Minister has responded to the public anger and debate being triggered by such statements and rightly read the riot act to erring party members.