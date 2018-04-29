Politics has lost its meaning in present times: Rajnath

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said politics has always been a part of India with legends indulging in it, but the same has now lost its essence and meaning.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in his parliamentary constituency here, he said Lord Rama and Lord Krishna had indulged in politics for ‘Ram Rajya’ and ‘dharma’.

“Politics has been done since long in India…Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, freedom fighters Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose have all done politics…the difference in their politics was of character and dedication to values…,” he said.

“There has been a fast change in the past 30 years in the opinion of people towards those doing politics…telling lies, betraying people, stabbing people in the back, leg pulling is what is today considered as politics…politics has lost its meaning,” he said. The senior BJP leader also went down to explain the different contexts of politics.

“The objective of politics done by Lord Ram was to establish Ram Rajya…when it went into the hands of Ram, it became ‘bhakti’ (devotion), in Krishna’s hands it became ‘yukti’ (skill), it became ‘shakti’ (power) in Gandhi’s hands, and in Azad and Ashfaqullah’s hands it became a medium of ‘mukti’ (freedom), in the hands of corrupt leaders it became ‘sampatti’ (property) and in the hands of anti-socials it became ‘vipatti” (misery)…politics is what you make of it,” Singh added.

“No country considers its youth a burden … rather it considers them as contributors in development. Without getting their participation in development we cannot take the country to the heights that we want it to achieve,” he said.

Singh recalled his association with the ABVP and also invoked Swami Vivekanand to stress the need for youth to dedicate themselves towards national values.

He exhorted the youth to have patience towards the views of others.

“The youth need to realise that we can have a difference of opinion but we should not take them to heart,” he added.

Singh said that at the time of Independence, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) rate was around 3 or 3.5 per cent with economists the world over predicting similar level of growth rate for the country in future too.

“But when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister, the GDP went up to 8.4 per cent for the first time and today no one can deny the fact that if there is any economy in the world which is rising at the fastest rate it is that of India,” he said.

Singh said the country does not want to confine its youth only to conventional employment but also want to bring out their enterprising talent too.