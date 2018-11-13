Politicians like Owaisi should come out of radical frame

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJ DALUJA

It is time for the hate-monger Asaduddin Owaisi to come out of his radical frame and do some home work on literary front. Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Laws (London) and Barrister-at-Law (Lincoln’s Inn) does not make anybody eligible to sit on judgment about the origin of dynasties and surnames. As they saw, little knowledge is a dangerous thing; it can be embarrassing for a legal luminary and a ‘senior’ politician.

Before sitting on judgment about the surname of BJP President Amit Shah, Owaisi should have gone beyond Wikipedia or whatever source of knowledge he has on the subject. Even if he had based his ‘little knowledge’ on Google search engine, he should have gone a step further by knowing the meaning of Shah in other languages too, especially Sanskrit. Shah has been derives from the Sanskrit word Sadhu, meaning honest, which is widespread as Sah in Gujarat. Shah or Sah essentially denotes merchant in Gujarat. In Rajasthan and Gujarat, Banias or Vanias-merchants-are called Shah. So far so for the benefit of politicians like Asaduddin there is an unsolicited and free advice for him to move a little forward from the field of politics and do some research, as he has now adopted the pastime of engraving origins of castes and communities, surnames and titles whatsoever. He will be delighted to find the Sanskrit was the language of Aryans and thus that of Hindustan, which comprised Afghanistan, Nepal, Tibet, Burma (Myanmar), Pakistan and Bhutan. Who knows the word Shah has been derived from Sanskrit by Iranians and incorporated in Persian. He must do some productive jobs rather than demeaning Hindus.

During his course of research Asaduddin can surely get enlighten about various basic truths about India, that is Bharat and that is Hindustan. He will also come to know the brave Sikh community is known as Sardars. Sardars used to be heads of several erstwhile small communities which denoted authority and esteem. Generally, surnames in India are based on and derived from economic avocations, places, regions and the communities. These are bequeathed to generations and attain widespread acceptability over the period of time.

It is again time for Asaduddin to desist from giving vent to his communal mindset. If Allahabad been named as Prayagraj, it is only to keep up the feelings and emotions of the people, 500 years ago the name of the place was Prayagraj as it is at the `Triveni Sangam’ (a confluence of three rivers).

One can, therefore, understand the desperation of Asaduddin, who is peeved over renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj. But the people like him should understand that Prayag was renamed as Allahabad in 1580 by Mughal emperor Akbar as he maintained that it was a place of Allah (God) and hence its name should be changed. The place has only got its original name by doing away with the mischief.

Similarly, Ahmedabad is all set to be named as Karnavati, its erstwhile name after Karn.

The radicals should understand that India is now rewriting the history but it is only restoring pristine glory of the places, which made this great nation Hindustan. They should also learn to respite the national monuments and heritage, which cannot remain the hostage to the wrong-doings of plunderers and aggressors.

Asking Amit Shah to change his name speaks of the ugly mindset of the people like Asaduddin and his sickular supporters.