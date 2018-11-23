POLITICAL VOID

Share Share 0 Share 0

Holding of elections has become the only way forward to find a solution to the Jammu and Kashmir political imbroglio. The coming together of Valley-centric trio of National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress has made the New Delhi pull out a surprise by dissolving the State Assembly. The coming together of three was to keep the BJP away from Kashmir especially when it has found a new partner in Peoples Conference. Now the Election Commission has also spoken about the conduct of polls before May. So the picture is clear that after testing and failure to sustain the longevity of combinations for coalition it would be some new experiment in government formation. With confusion prevailing in the political scenario one cannot ruled out the terror machinery becoming active once again to take the State into the chasm. The killing of six Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists during in an encounter in Anantnag District on Friday could be seen as a signal towards that direction. Whether blame it on external elements, terrorists will not miss a chance to take advantage from the prevailing situation howsoever State and Central Governments have been denying any possibilities. Today the reality is that Islamic State crumbling empire would see fugitive joining mainstream terrorism groups and youth is the most gullible target to be lured by the 'high morale' and fantasies shown by Jihadis. The radicalisation of youth, attracting certain sections of local population or physically participating or the possibility of piggy backing on terrorist groups operating in India have opened up the possibility of more sponsored terrorist action on Indian territory. With a view to avert any terror incident a tight vigil at all the vulnerable points like airports, railway stations, bus terminus, markets and religious places are needed. LeT was behind the Mumbai attack. Jammu and Kashmir needs a new outlook and perspective to sustain peace and normalcy so that the development agenda chalked out is executed in time.