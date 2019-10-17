Political, social organisations hold protests against Sarore Toll Plaza

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SAMBA: Expressing resentment against Sarore Toll Plaza, a number of social and political organisations of Jammu held a number of protest demonstrations at different locations and asked the Government to order closure of Sarore Toll Plaza without any further delay.

Alleging that BJP imposed ‘Jazia’ on name of toll plazas, Congress staged a protest against installation of Sarore Toll Plaza. Led by former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla, hundreds of Congress activists assembled near Sarore Toll Plaza and raised slogans in support of their demands. They demanded immediate abolition of Sarore Toll Plaza, which is adding to the woes of people.

The protest was organised by former Minister and Congress Samba District President, Manjeet Singh. Raising slogans against BJP and NHAI, the agitated protesters accused BJP for imposing taxes on already suffering people. BJP has subjected people to further loot and plunder in view of ongoing inflation and economic crisis, they added.

Bhalla said that firstly, the BJP Government at Centre imposed heavy traffic penalties on people by amending Motor Vehicle Act and now the Government is forcibly installing Toll Plazas in Jammu region. He said that the Government is least considerate for people, as two more toll plazas in Jammu’s vicinity at Rajbagh and on Ring Road are in pipeline. These entry-exit points would not only break the back of people with hefty taxes but also hurt religious sentiments of Hindus from across the country, who in large numbers visit Jammu to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Bhalla regretted.

Former Minister, Manjit Singh, while extending support to protest of transporters and mini-bus owners, appealed to the Governor for abolition of Sarore Toll Plaza at the earliest.

Eminent Congress leaders present on the occasion included PCC General Secretaries Th Balwan Singh and Th Manmohan Singh, District President Jammu Vikram Malhotra, Rural President Hari Singh Chib, Mahilla Wing President Indu Pawar, Youth President Uday Bhanu Chib, AICC Member Vandana Malhotra, PCC Members Shashi Sharma, Amrit Bali, Gajan Singh, Satish Sharma, Subash Bhagat, Sanjeev Sharma, Vinod Mishra, Babal Gupta, Col (Retd) Swarn Singh, Vijay Sharma Babbi, Kamal Singh, Pritam Singh, Dwarkha Choudhary, Shobat Ali, Dr Ramakant Khajuria, B.B Gupta, Madan Lal Malagar, Kewal Krishan Jogi, Aman Bawa, Yudhvir Singh, Latish Sharma, Vijay Khajuria, Vijay Chib, Vipan Sharma, Vijay Sharma Viju, Jatin Vashisht, Pardeep Bhalla, Suresh Khajuria, Sunny Sangral, Sandeep Dogra and Mandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, Manavadhikar National Party (MNP) J&K has also made an appeal to government to close down Sarore toll Plaza besides reducing charges at other toll plazas in J&K. Party’s State President, Sanjay Dhar asked the government and National Highway Authority of India to close Sarore toll plaza immediately failing which, people would be forced to launch an agitation.

Reacting to a large number of calls and brewing up public resentment against newly instituted toll plaza, Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) called it discriminatory towards Jammu region as the administration dare not place such hurdles in Valley and is still maintaining the ‘K’ centric postures even after much hyped abrogation of Article 370 and ensuing UT status to Jammu & Kashmir. Gulchain Singh Charak, President DSS urged the Governor, Advisor Farooq Khan and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh to rollback the decision regarding these additional toll plazas, which are discriminatory, harsh and counterproductive. Others who spoke on the occasion included Prem Sagar Gupta, Brig M S Jamwal, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Col Dr Virendra K Sahi, VrC, Janak Khajuria, Amanat Ali Shah, Dr Raghubir Singh, Balwant Saini, M L Bhagat, G L Sharma, Haji Bashir Ahmed, S S Sambyal, Shiv Charan Singh Sambyal, O P Sangra, Raj Kumar Sharma and Ashok Singh.