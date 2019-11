Political prisoners allowed to visit home, some may be released soon

11 mobile phones recovered from MLA Hostel

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: While some of the Kashmiri political leaders with the Union Territory administration already easing restrictions on their movement, the police have recovered mobile phones from the possession of several mainstream detenues at the MLA Hostel here.

As many as four leaders belonging to various political parties were allowed to visit their houses for few hours on Saturday after they requested for it, police said.

Some of the political leaders who are detained in their houses may be allowed to move out of the valley on health grounds, the officials said.

There was a possibility of some of the detainees being released from the MLA hostel but a final plan will be worked out by the Union Territory administration with the Centre, they added.

Meanwhile eleven mobile phones were recovered from the possession of several mainstream leaders at the MLA Hostel here, police said.

The search operation was conducted on Saturday evening as per the jail manual as there were inputs about the use of mobile phones by detainees at the MLA Hostel which has been turned into a sub-jail, a police official said.

Security personnel searched the rooms of the detainees and found the mobile phones, he said, adding investigations were on as to how the phones reached inside the sub-jail.

About three dozen politicians have been detained since August 5 after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories at the MLA hostel near M A Road here.

They were shifted from the Centaur Hotel last week as the hotel lacked facilities to withstand the harsh winter in the Kashmir valley. The leaders had been under detention since August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and splitting the state into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The union territories came into existence on October 31.

Among those detained are three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. While senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act on September 17, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been detained at different locations in the city.

Thirty-four political detainees were shifted to MLA hostel from Centaur hotel on November 18 as Srinagar reeled under harsh winter conditions and the hotel lacked proper heating arrangements, the officials said.

The winter chill took a toll on the health of the detenues — National Conference, PDP and People’s Conference leaders and prominent social activists — and the security personnel guarding them.

Mehbooba Mufti was earlier shifted to a government accommodation in the city from a tourist hut located at the foothills of Zaberwan range.