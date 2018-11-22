Share Share 0 Share 0

A day after dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said he acted in the State’s interest and according to its Constitution. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said his party backed PDP to save J-K from uncertainty. In 2014, the BJP had made arrangements to form a government with the PDP because of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and for the benefit of the State. State’s welfare has been every party’s prime agenda whenever they lost chair and to gain back the chair the vow is on again welfare and security but now the point is who is playing the dirty politics. Every party is in dark the way BJP leadership placed the final cards by dissolving the State Assembly. The situation has given a new term to J&K’s politics ‘horse-trading’ which till date was an alien word in the world of politics here. The Governor abruptly dissolved the State Assembly on Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of the rival NC and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member People’s Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. The situation has given a rise to political cacophony with every Party-Wala questioning Governor’s action in dissolving State Assembly. There is nothing personal to be made out of it rather the move should be seen as a political one. Kashmir leaders have made the stake move not just for the love of Jammu and Kashmir. They must have got some inkling of Delhi’s move otherwise sudden coming together of all the three –National Conference, Peoples’ Democratic Party and Congress on one platform– is no coincidence. The silence of BJP leadership in New Delhi over the Jammu and Kashmir development is more intriguing. The prevailing political imbroglio would help in finding a new combination of governance and the worst affected are the established one. The threat is for them. Let us watch.