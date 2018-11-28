POLITICAL GAME

Share Share 0 Share 0

The political events unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir have become much interesting ahead of the 2019 elections. Up till now the dissolution of Legislative Assembly by the Governor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roping in Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone cemented all speculations of government formation and kept the main Kashmir-centric parties in the loop of confusion. The legal course many saw as the only way out but most of the parties stepped back from the idea of going to Court against Governor’s move. But Saturday saw the turning point with Governor talking straight at Gawalior by saying ‘Had I looked to Delhi, I would have had to install Lone-led government in J&K’. The statement reflects political acumen of the Governor and gets a clean chit from the mainstream parties. The statement rekindled the hope of a new political exercise in government formation which to some extent looks like will be once again with Kashmir mainstream parties. First it was ‘Pakistani hand’ and now the present statement. What has made Governor to come out with a statement is more intriguing? It looks Central BJP leadership is testing political waters in Jammu and Kashmir. Though main parties have welcomed the announcement, now what will be status of BJP-PC tie-up? Is it that Central BJP leadership once again wants to carry-on with the guessing game so that political tempo to be kept alive till the 2019 elections? On the other hand the new experiment will be able to see calming of the separatist factions which BJP has been trying to win over. It looks the high voter-turnout in Urban Bodies and Panchayat elections have given all reasons for BJP to go head on. The Governor abruptly dissolved the State Assembly on 21 Nov. night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of the rival NC and the Congress. Given the present political situation can we expect the reinstallation of the elected combine of BJP-PDP once again in Jammu and Kashmir by Governor inviting them to form the government? In that case what will happen to the projected alternative of Peoples Conference and BJP led by Sajad Lone?