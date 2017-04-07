Political bashing

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah talking of soft separatism is nothing new especially when the elections are ahead. One can expect such rhetoric of and on. What he had said is nothing new and surprising. This is the average Kashmiri-sentiment against New Delhi especially when you have a government which talks about Hinduvata and saffronisation. Even last year Farooq offered a partnership to the separatist leadership, who have been steering the five-month-long unrest, telling them not to consider his party as an enemy and vowing to struggle for rights of the people. At that time he had said his party was ready to follow the separatists “till they are on the right path and were leading the nation in the right direction”. Putting up a brazen and rare separatist rhetoric, unusual for a mainstream politician, Farooq said the “path to Azadi is never easy”. Now, one can only laugh at such political rhetoric. All played for gain of few votes to resume power or what one can surmise from such public speaking? These utterances came at the time of 111th Birth Anniversary of his father National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah. Once a harsh critic of separatists, seeking their support, offering unity all suggest a major U-turn of his party stand which remained in power for most of the time in the past three decades. The National Conference is attempting to put on a soft separatist image by issuing statements delinking Pakistan from the unrest and putting the blame on New Delhi. Hinting at New Delhi, Farooq had said at that time, “they cannot suppress you, remember it”. “This fire will not douse till India and Pakistan will do justice to us… the more they try to extinguish this fire, the more it will rise. I want to tell the workers of the National Conference that do not be away from this struggle.” Delhi bashing is the best balm for Kashmir-centric politicians and in reality it goes well with local population also.