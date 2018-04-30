Political activist shot at by terrorists

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Two suspected terrorists shot at and injured a political activist here on Sunday evening, just days after the killing of a local leader in Pulwama, police said.
The motorcycle-borne assailants shot at Zubair Parray outside his shop in Aloochi Bagh area of the city, an official said.
Sources said Parray was a political activist reportedly affiliated with the BJP.
The official said Parray sustained bullet injuries to his stomach and was undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Earlier on April 25, a political activist, Ghulam Nabi Patail, was killed and two policemen injured in a militant attack in Rajpora Chowk area in south Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, officials said.
