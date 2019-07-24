Policy on KPs rehabilitation to be framed after consultations: Ram Madhav

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: BJP general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav on Tuesday assured a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits that the government would not formulate and implement any return and rehabilitation policy without wider consultations with the displaced community.

“He told the delegation that the government is committed to address the concerns of the displaced community and will discuss with them if they wanted to return to three different clusters or one single concentrated area,” according to a press statement.

“Madhav further sought to assuage the apprehensions of a larger section of displaced community by assuring the delegation that the government is open to discussion on the final module of return with the community leaders and there is no final decision on multiple resettlement locations,” it added.