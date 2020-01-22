Police’s dog squad foils narco smuggling bid, 300 Kg poppy straw recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu police achieved a major success as narcotics approximately 300 Kg (poppy straw) was recovered at National Highway Nagrota by police with expertise of Dog squad Jammu. It was informed by SSP Jammu, Tejinder Singh with interacting with reporters.

The SSP further said, “The Dog Squad Jammu, which was deployed at Ban Toll Plaza for frisking duties, after getting a generic information that a truck bearing Punjab registration number carrying narcotics is coming from Kashmir side, achieved a major success when the squad, comprising ‘King’ and ‘Blacky’ indicated presence of narcotics in the truck bearing registration number PB07AF/4571 while checking. The aforesaid truck was subjected to further checking by unloading boxes full of apples.”

During unloading, he said, the dog squad detected some boxes, which were concealed below apple boxes, full of narcotics. It was the expertise of Dog squad only followed by human efforts that could detect ’33 boxes of narcotics from total of 641 boxes of apples’, SSP said.

“The Police party was headed by SHO Nagrota Mohd Shokat and SI Ankuj Kumar,” he said, adding that a case vide FIR No 26/2020 under Sections 8/15/29 has been registered at Police Station Nagrota in this regard.

Two accused namely, Kuldeep Ram, son of Diyal Ram, resident of H No 136, village Mithrah, Jalandhar and Ravi Singh, son of Kashmir Singh, resident of Patti, Tehsil Shahkot, Jalandhar were arrested from the spot, he informed.