Policeman martyred in terrorist attack in Anantnag

Srinagar: A policeman was martyred in a terrorist attack at Bijbehara town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, an official said.
“Terrorists fired at a police vehicle in Bijbehara and the cops retaliated. In the attack, one policeman sustained injuries,” a police spokesman said.
The injured policeman, identified as Bilal Ahmad, later succumbed to injuries, he said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation underway to track down the assailants, he added. (PTI)
