Policeman hit by speeding car in Baramulla

Srinagar: A policeman was injured after being hit by a speeding car which jumped a security check-point in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The police constable was on duty at a security check-point in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district when the incident took place, a police official said.

The police constable was taken to hospital and is stable, the official said.

A police party has been deputed to arrest the driver.(PTI)