Policeman commits suicide in Jammu

Jammu: A policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a training centre here, officials said Monday.
Selection Grade Constable Arjun Dev, a resident of R S Pura, was on sentry duty at Police Training Centre, Sunjwan, in the outskirts of the city when he reportedly took his life around midnight, a police official said.
Dev’s colleagues rushed to his post after hearing a gunshot and found him dead with a bullet injury in the face, the official said.
The motive behind Dev’s “extreme step” was not known yet, he said.
The body was sent to the Government Medical College here for post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been started. (PTI)
