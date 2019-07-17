Police XI defeats Media XI in inaugural match

Police Martyrs T20 Cricket Tournament begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Police XI won the inaugural match of Police Martyrs T20 Cricket Tournament being organised by District Police Poonch in collaboration with Home Easy at Degree College Ground, here on Wednesday.

In the opening match, Police XI outplayed Media XI by six wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, Media XI set a target of 151 runs in 15 overs. Pawan played a fine inning of 92 runs while Shahzad scored 25 runs.

Chasing the target, Police XI managed to score 152 runs in 14.2 overs for the loss of four wickets thus won the match by six wickets.

DySP Sheezan Bhat scored brilliant 72 runs off 32 balls.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Poonch who lauded the role of J and K Police in fighting terrorism and dealing with crime and law and order across the State.

In all, 72 teams involving more than 800 players drawn from different parts of Rajouri-Poonch Districts are participating in the tournament which will be played on knock-out basis.

SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral, while speaking at the opening ceremony, said that in addition to their bounden duties, JKP is also fulfilling its social responsibilities for overall development of the society.

He exhorted upon the players to exhibit the spirit of true sportsmanship and discipline besides maintaining the best tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood for overall development of the nation.

He also eulogised the role of District Police Poonch for organising different sports and cultural events besides tackling crime, law and order effectively and ensuring good liaison with the general populace of the district.

Prominent among others who attended opening ceremony include Additional SP Poonch Raja Adil Hamid, DySP DAR Sheezan Bhat, DySP Ops Bhishma Dubey, Farhad Saddique, Taj Mir, Mohd Tariq, Advocate Mohd Zaman, Nirdoush Kumar, sports lovers and staff/officers of District Youth Services and Sports Poonch.

Today’s match was officiated by Harbans Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Parvaiz Ahmed under the technical supervision of Pawan Kumar, Parvaiz Malik, Gurvinder Singh, Vijay Kumar and Syed Imran Shah