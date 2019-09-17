Police will always remember sacrifices of brave souls: SSP Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Shridhar Patil, SSP Kathua paid homage to Martyr SGCT Kulwant Raj who made supreme sacrifice of his life on this day in the line of duty in year 2001 to uphold the integrity and sovereignty of the nation fighting bravely against terrorists in Khanabal Handwara Srinagar.

Ramnish Gupta Addl SP Kathua, Nikhil Rasgotra Dy.SP Headquarters Kathua, K.D Bhagat DySP DAR Kathua , Other Police officers and officers of CRPF also paid homage to the brave martyr on this day.

While remembering the supreme sacrifice of our Martyrs, SSP Kathua emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir Police will never forget sacrifices of our brave souls in the service of the nation and always keen to look after the welfare of families of our Martyrs.

Besides, Kathua Police today organized a programme in District Police Lines Kathua under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in which children of Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua participated at large.

SSP Kathua was Chief Guest on the occasion in which children of the institution spread message for participation by every citizen in cleanliness drive through hoardings, debates, play etc.

Children also paid homage to brave Martyr Kulwant Raj for his supreme sacrifice for the sake of bright future of the nation. Refreshment was served to all the children on the occasion.