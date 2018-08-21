Police visits martyred cop’s family on Eid

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To express solidarity with the bereaved family and to remember the supreme sacrifice of the martyred Cop, Bhadarwah Police on Tuesday visited the family of Irshad Ahmed Sheikh, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Sopore.

ASP Bhadarwah Rajinder Singh along with SDPO Tousif Ahmed Rishu and SHO Munir Ahmed Khan visited the family of slain ASI Irshad Ahmed Sheikh in Chenote area here, who was killed along with three other cops in a deadly IED attack triggered by the Militants on January 6 in Sopore town of Baramulla District. ASP Bhadarwah presented gift and sweets as a token of love to the wife and children of the martyred Cop.

“Be it a retired police officer, a serving Cop or kith and kins of a martyred Cop, we are like a family and it’s our duty to remember the sacrifice of those who laid their lives for the nation and also give their family a sense of belonging that we are there for them,” said ASP Bhadarwah Rajinder Singh. “We met Irshad’s family to convey the message of DGP and also spend some moments with them to pay homage to the brave cop on the eve of Eid,”ASP added. Later, officers along with martyred soldier’s brother and son also visited the graveyard to offer special prayers.