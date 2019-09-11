Police unearths inter-State gang of veh lifters

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Chhanni Police have unearthed the inter-state gang of vehicle lifters which involved two persons of Punjab.

The police have arrested two vehicle lifters and have recovered three stolen vehicles from their possession. In has come to fore that the vehicle lifters had adopted a strategy of using the number plates of condemned vehicles.

The police is continuing its investigation and will come out with the final figure and facts and the names of thieves.