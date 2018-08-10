Police sounds alert after Rohingyas’ disappearance

Share Share 0 Share 0

Recovery of Rs 30 lakh ahead of I-Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Even though family members of the absconding Rohingyas are in the custody of Channi Himmat police station, the senior police officers were working on different leads to crack the case related to recovery of Rs 30 lakh from the possession of these illegal immigrants.

Recent events and security threat posed by Rohingyas is keeping the police on their tenterhooks in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations.

First recovery of eight grenades from a Kashmir based youth along with Rs 60,540 and now recovery of Rs 30 lakh (approximately) from Rohingyas is matter of worry for security forces.

On their part, the police and other intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the activities of Rohingyas yet they have failed to crack the nexus and the source of money and how it landed in the hands of these illegal immigrants.

Before the police party raided the dwellings of Rohingyas in Channi Himmat area on Tuesday the men folk fled from their dwelling units.

However, they were believed to be hiding in the vicinity at the time of raid and might have now manage to flee outside the State.

The senior police officers are searching for these answers, whether the money was to be transported to members of sleeper cells who are already camping in Jammu to disturb the Independence Day celebrations or it was part of ‘hawala’ money which was supposed to be handed over to other conduits. Police is also working on various theories including Rohingyas’ involvement in robberies.