Police solves murder case in hours, accused arrested

JAMMU: Police on Monday solved a murder case of a man by arresting the accused in Bagh-e-Bahu area here.

“On Monday morning police received an information that dead body of Vikas Goswami, son of Satish Goswami, resident of Qasim Nagar was lying inside a community hall,” Vinay Sharma, SP South told reporters here. He said that a case was registered and investigation started.

“Some suspects were rounded up. One among them namely Sonu Goswami, who was often found sleeping in Community Hall, revealed that one Nitish Kumar of Qasim Nagar was seen last time with the deceased inside the Community Hall and after scuffle, he hit him with an iron rod thus killing him on the spot.”

“After hectic efforts, accused was arrested who was about to flee to other state,” he added and said that a weapon of offence was also seized.

The arrest was made by the team of Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu led by SHO Bagh-e-Bahu Sunil Sharma and SI J.P Singh under the close supervision of SDPO East R S Rani, SP South Vinay Sharma and SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh.