Police solves burglary case

BUDGAM: Police claimed to have solved a burglary case and recovered 121 stolen boxes of apples.

According to a report, one Aabid Hussain Baba, son of Ata Mohammad Baba, resident of Gulshanabad Charar-i-Sharief lodged a written complaint at Police Station Chrar-i-Sharief that during the intervening night of November 7 and 8, 2017, some unknown persons had stolen 121 boxes of apples from his shop at Fruit Mandi Charar-i-Sharief.

On the receipt of complaint, a case FIR No 104/2017 under Section 379 RPC was registered at Police Station Chari Sharief and investigation was set into motion. During the course of investigation, one suspect namely Nazir Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Rehman, resident of Nowhar was rounded up and questioned. During questioning, he confessed that he had committed the theft. On his disclosure, 121 stolen apple boxes were recovered from the residence of Hilal Ahmad Yatoo, son of Ghulam Qadir Yatoo, resident of Nowhar