Police should take action against women trapping youth on social media: RWF

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rural Women Foundation (RWF) Jammu and Kashmir claimed to catch another victim of honey-trap laid by some immoral gangster women who are operating in Jammu by using illegal means to trap the innocent boys through social media especially facebook.

Addressing a press conference, Sunita Sharma President RWF said that one Nitin Sharma has been trapped by one Sarita Devi, who introduced herself as Savita Rajput. Sunita mentioned that Sarita has trapped many men but some of them have exposed her.

Besides Nitin, she said, others who have been trapped by her include Bikram Singh and one youth from Janipur.

Sunita said such type of immoral practices carried by some girls earn bad name on the entire women folk, which is matter of serious concern.

Posing some photographs of police officers by the immoral women gangsters to create fear among others, she said it is matter of great concern that such girls are posing themselves as friends of the police officers, which should be enquired and dealt with iron hands.

She asked the youth not to indulge in any kind of wrong act and also be cautious about such mischievous persons while surfing on social media. She also asked the police to expose all such immoral women gangsters and expose all those people who are behind such gangsters and operating such gangs.