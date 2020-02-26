Police sends second batch of students for Bharat Darshan tour

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Police Poonch on Wednesday flagged off second batch of 75 students of District Poonch for Bharat Darshan tour. The tour has been organised by District Police Poonch under Civic Action Programme (CAP).

The group of 75 students selected from across the District Poonch are participating in the tour under the supervision of police officers of District Police Poonch.

On the occasion, SSP Poonch while interacting with the touring students advised them to avail the opportunity by taking best out of this tour as they will be visiting places of historical importance. In his address to the participant students, SSP Poonch said that this tour will provide them new experiences and vast exposure to visiting places that would be really helpful for them in their studies. It will be an educational tour for the students.

Ramesh Angral, SSP Poonch flagged off the tour from sports stadium Poonch in presence of police officers of District Poonch, parents of the touring students and respectable persons of the District Poonch.

Six police officials as caretakers are also accompanying the group, which will visit different places during their tour.

During tour, the students will visit historical places at New Delhi and Chennai.

The group will interact with VVIPs, Prominent personalities at the two destinations.

The students will also be shown latest mode of transportation i.e metro station to increase their knowledge.

All the lodging, boarding and transport facilities by air and train have been provided by District Police Poonch.