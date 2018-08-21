Police seizes 40 cooking gas cylinders

Share Share 0 Share 0

STaTe TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Monday seized 40 cooking gas cylinders sold through black marketing.

According to report, Police Station Nowhatta received information that black marketing of domestic gas cylinders as well as filling of gas cylinders is being illegally done at Rajouri Kadal.

Accordingly, police party conducted a raid on the residential house of Wahid Abass Bhat, son of Mohammed Abass Bhat, resident of Rajouri Kadal wherein more than 40 cooking gas cylinders (commercial and domestic) of different companies were recovered.

In this regard, a case FIR No 44/18 under relevant sections was registered at Police Station Nowhatta and investigation is going on. However accused persons are yet to be arrested and efforts are on to nab them.