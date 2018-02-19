Police seeks public help to trace missing woman, daughter

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Police sought help of the general public in tracing out missing mother and daughter, who are missing since February 8, 2018.

One person namely Mohammad Hussain Khan, son of Mohammad Shafi, resident of Zaindar Mohalla Habbakadal reported in Police Station Shaheed Gunj that his wife namely Nusrat Hussain, 26, along with her daughter Fatima, 6, are missing from February 8, 2018, police spokesperson said.

In this regard, a missing report was lodged and search to trace out the duo has been started, he said and asked general public to extend help to trace out missing mother and daughter. “Anybody has any information can inform PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551 and 01942477568 or Police

Control Room Kashmir on 100,” he added.